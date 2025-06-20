New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, wishing for good health and a long life.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Her Excellency President Mrs Draupadi Murmu on her birthday. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, lauding her commitment to national development and justice.

In a post on X, Kharge conveyed the Indian National Congress's wishes to the President on her special day.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu ji. May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness. We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," Kharge wrote.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished President Droupadi Murmu a happy birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished President Droupadi Murmu a happy birthday and praised her life, leadership, and dedication to serving the nation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development is a beacon of hope and strength for everyone.

In his message, PM Modi also lauded President Murmu's lifelong efforts to uplift the underprivileged. "She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. According to the President of India's website, she has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and marginalised sections and deepening democratic values.

Born in a Santhali tribal family on 20 June 1958 at Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Murmu's early life was marked by hardships and struggle. After completing primary education from the village school, she went to Bhubaneswar on her own initiative to continue her studies. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ramadevi Women's College, Bhubaneswar, and became the first woman from her village to receive a college education. (ANI)

