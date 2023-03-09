Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy for ransom in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The body of the boy was found in a sack near Lalgutwa pond in the Nagri police station area of Ranchi on March 7, police said.

The man was identified as Sanjeev Kumar Panda, who was a former tenant of the victim's father Raju Gope, said Ranchi senior superintendent of police Kishor Kaushal.

“The boy had been kidnapped on March 3 around 7.45 pm when he went out to buy biscuits. After he did not return home, his father lodged a complaint at Bariatu police station on March 4,” he said.

Gope told the police that after checking footage of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, it was found that his son was kidnapped by a person after being dragged into a car.

“The boy recognised the man, as he was their former tenant. The boy tried to come out of the car. The man then strangled the boy to death,” the SSP said.

The accused confessed his crime saying he did it for ransom as he was facing financial crunch.

