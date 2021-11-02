New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Arvinder Singh, son of Former Union Minister Buta Singh and a former MLA, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

His last rites will be performed today at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee informed.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.

The 56-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Arvinder was formerly an elected Congress MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in Delhi in 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)