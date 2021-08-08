Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 8 (ANI): Former Union Minister and MP Dr Karan Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan Srinagar on Saturday.

Accompanied by former legislator Vikramaditya Singh, the party discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance and shared their views regarding the present development scenario of the Union Territory.

Also Read | Foreign Portfolio Investors Infuse Rs 975 Crore to India's Equities Segment in First Week of August 2021.

Sinha observed that the present dispensation is taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures, besides strengthening the concept of Jan-Bhagidari for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)