Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's former Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh applauded the rejection by the Supreme Court to the extradition stay request of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana.

The former DGP stated that the decision was 'significant' and followed high-level discussions between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump.

"This decision is significant and follows high-level discussions between Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, only a few formalities like paperwork and diplomatic procedures, remain before this return," Singh said speaking to ANI.

He further stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was fully prepared and would conduct custodial interrogation along with the Investigation Board and the Mumbai Police of the accused.

He also stated that since Tahawwur Rana was linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba his interrogation would make him a key figure in discovering deeper terror networks.

"The NIA is fully prepared and once he is brought back, custodial interrogation will be conducted by multiple agencies including the NIA, IB, Mumbai Police... Rana's links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and his association with David Coleman Headley - who remains in a U.S. jail - make him a key figure in uncovering deeper terror networks... Once in India, his interrogation will reveal crucial information about sleeper cells, support networks and possibly even names from the Mumbai film industry who assisted Headley during his recce..." he further added.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States had rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana who seeked a stay on his extradition to India.

Rana had filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, 2025, stated.

Earlier, US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan had denied a similar plea in March. His request was circulated among the Supreme Court justices for a conference held on April 4, as per the court's official website.

In his earlier application, Rana argued that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons.

Rana highlighted his deteriorating health. He suffers from a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. He asserts that he cannot be sent into a "hornet's nest", where he will be targeted due to national, religious, and cultural animosity. (ANI)

