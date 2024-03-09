New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi joined the Congress on Saturday with AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande welcoming him into the party fold.

Sharing a picture with Tripathi, Pande said on X, "Shri Aman Mani Tripathi, former MLA of Nautanwa Assembly Constituency, joined the Congress expressing confidence in Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress Party's fight for justice."

He is the son of Amarmani Tripathi who has been a minister in the UP government. Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani were convicted in the Madhumita Shukla murder case.

Amanmani Tripathi was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party last year on charges of anti-party activities.

It is believed that Amanmani Tripathi may stake claim for a Congress ticket from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat. This seat has been given to the Congress as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Congress's social media department head Supriya Shrinate is also being seen as a contender for Congress ticket from Maharajganj parliamentary constituency. She contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from there but was defeated.

