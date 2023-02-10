Dehradun, February 10: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat suddenly fell ill while leading a demonstration against the Uttarakhand government in Dehradun on Friday.

He along with other Congress workers was holding a demonstration against the alleged lathi-charge on and arrest of the state's unemployed youth by the police when he fell ill. Holi 2022: Harish Rawat Plays Dholak, Manish Sisodia Greets People; Here’s How Politicians Are Celebrating Holi.

Watch Video: Harish Rawat Falls Ill While Leading Congress Protest in Uttarakhand

At the time of filing this report, the former Uttarakhand CM was being examined by doctors in an ambulance. Further reports are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)