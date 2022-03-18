Holi fervor has gripped people across the country and politicians have also joined the bandwagon. Ringing in the festival of colours, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was seen playing a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi by greeting people at his residence in Delhi. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also took part in the Holi festival celebrations by trying his hand on the 'Dhol'.

Here's how politicians are playing Holi:

