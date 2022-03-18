Holi fervor has gripped people across the country and politicians have also joined the bandwagon. Ringing in the festival of colours, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was seen playing a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi by greeting people at his residence in Delhi. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also took part in the Holi festival celebrations by trying his hand on the 'Dhol'.

Here's how politicians are playing Holi:

#WATCH | Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat beats a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/vYXEMNIbHD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #HoliFestival at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kbsXILoHFH — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

#WATCH | Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi at his residence. The minister also tries his hand on 'Dhol' pic.twitter.com/VGwLhnX2rm — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates #Holi at his residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/gzb6UTWpN7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia celebrates #Holi at his residence pic.twitter.com/caBzymWgvY — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

