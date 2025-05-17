Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for Operation Sindoor's success, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed unity among people of the country irrespective of caste, religious and language and other considerations.

Speaking during 'Tiranga Yatra' organised here to express solidarity with the armed forces following the success of Operation Sindoor, he said people of the country would always remember PM Modi's leadership for destroying Pakistan's terror infrastructure in 25 minutes.

He urged the people of the country and also Telugu people to demonstrate unity, leaving aside caste, creed, sex, religion and region.

He also emphasised protecting the family system in the country.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, BJP MPs and MLAs from Telangana, former military officers and others participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised at the Hussain Sagar lake here.

