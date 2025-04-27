New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Former vice chief of the Army Lt Gen S Pattabhiraman has died, with the force recalling him as "a soldier at heart and a leader in spirit". He died at the age of 78.

Paying tribute to the officer in a post on X, the Army said he passed away on Saturday.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Lieutenant General S Pattabhiraman, former #VCOAS and extend heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones," it said.

"A soldier at heart and a leader in spirit, Lieutenant General Pattabhiraman's timeless legacy will be etched in our hearts forever. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India," it added.

In his long career, Lt Gen Pattabhiraman had also served as Colonel Commandant of The Bombay Sappers.

He had superannuated as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) in 2006 after serving for 40 years in various prestigious appointments that included the first Director General of Information Systems of the Indian Army and army commander of the largest operational command of the Indian Army, namely the Western Command, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

