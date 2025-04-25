Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and one of India’s most respected space scientists, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, April 25, at the age of 84. He had led the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over nine years, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s space missions. Dr Kasturirangan also served as Chairman of the Space Commission and Secretary of the Department of Space until his retirement in August 2003. In July 2023, he suffered a heart attack while visiting Sri Lanka and was airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. ISRO SpaDEX Mission Update: Dr Jitendra Singh Announces SpaDEX Mission Successfully Achieves 2nd Docking of Satellites.

Former ISRO Chief Dr K Kasturirangan Passes Away in Bengaluru

