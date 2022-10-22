Banda (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A former village head was shot at here on Saturday over political rivalry, police said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Balla village, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Four Uddhav Thackeray Faction MLAs in Touch to Switch Sides, Claims Narayan Rane.

Circle Officer (CO) Anand Kumar Pandey said Omkar Dwivedi (54), a former head of Balla village, was shot at around 10 am. He was rushed to the Kanpur medical college where his condition remains critical.

Hours after the incident, Bhanjan Singh (56) was arrested in connection with the attack, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: AIMIM Leader Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami Offers Biryani to New Entrants to Boost Membership in Bhopal.

Singh allegedly shot at Dwivedi over political rivalry. Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)