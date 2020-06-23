Itanagar, Jun 23 (PTI) The special investigation team has arrested four employees of a private bank for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Welfare Fund amounting to Rs 42 lakh, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were apprehended for fraudulent activities, Superintendent of Police of the special investigation team Navdeep Singh Brar said.

"The entire amount has been recovered and the investigation is still going on. A few former employees of the private lender are under scanner," he said.

The bank has already taken action against the accused, a senior officer of the lender said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)