Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) A case was registered against four persons on Saturday in connection with a fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune a day earlier that killed seven and left 11 seriously injured, a police official said.

The fire took place at around 2:45pm on Friday in the factory at Talawade that makes sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

Based on a complaint by one Balasaheb Vaidya, a case was registered against Sharad Sutar, Shubhangi Sutar, Jannat Shikalgar and Nazir Amir Shikalgar, the Dehu Road police station official said.

"Sutar owned the factory, while Nazir Shikalgar owned the land on which the unit had come up illegally. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent act with combustible matter and other offences," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

