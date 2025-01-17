Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 17 (PTI) Four passengers were dead and 15 others were injured in an accident involving a bus and a dumper truck in this district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 11:15 pm on Thursday at Gajulapalli village in Chittoor district, he added.

"Four passengers died on the spot and 15 others sustained injuries. Of them, four are seriously injured and 11 persons sustained simple injuries," Chittoor sub-divisional police officer T Sainath told PTI. Madurai bound bus was from Tirupati with 26 passengers, he added.

The truck hit the bus on its side, police said.

Injured passengers were taken to CMC Vellore, SVIMS and other local hospitals, said Sainath. Police registered a case under section 106 of BNS. The truck driver is absconding, police said.

