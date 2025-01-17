Kolkata, January 17: The results of the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery game of today, January 17, will be declared very soon. Those taking part in the speculative lottery game can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The eight rounds or "bazis" of Kolkata FF will be played throughout the day, with the first round at around 10 AM and the last round at 8.30 PM. One of the most popular forms of lottery in West Bengal's capital city, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, is played on all seven days of the week. Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 17, 2025.

Kolkata FF, which is also known as Kolkata Fatafat, consists of eight rounds whose results are declared every 90 minutes. The Satta Matka-type lottery game requires lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to take part. The fast-paced lottery game not only tests lottery enthusiasts' skills and luck but also gives them a chance to win more with minimum investment. Check the Kolkata FF Result Chart of January 17 below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 340 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kokata Fatafat Lottery?

The rules of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are simple. Kolkata FF lottery participants are required to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. The lottery game offers players a chance to win varying prizes with minimum investments. The eight rounds or bazis also give participants an opportunity to try their luck more than one time at winning various amounts. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is played, it also comes with its own share of risks and rewards Results of Kolkata FF lotteries are announced from 10 AM to 8:30 PM, with a gap of one and a half hours between the results of each round.

