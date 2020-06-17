India News | Four Deaths, 213 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 16 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 213 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the taly to 5,406, while four deaths took the toll to 191.

The state government, which recently announced that about 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and adjoining areas as part of measures to check the spread of virus, tested1,251 samples on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 44,431 samples have been tested, a state government bulletin said.

Out of the 213 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 165.

The bulletin said 3,027 people have been discharged so far, while 2,188 were under treatment.

