New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Four police personnel including two sub-inspectors of the Jahangirpuri police station were suspended on the charge of misreporting the amount of cannabis recovered from a drug peddler in official documents, said Delhi Police on Thursday.

The suspended personnel included two sub-inspector and two head constables. The suspensions were made following an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the personnel misreported the cannabis confiscated from the peddler, who was identified as Anil in the official document. (ANI)

