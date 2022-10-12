Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Four people travelling in two cars with more than Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash were detained in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, police said.

They were intercepted during patrolling in the Aburoad RIICO police station area in the morning, the police said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Two Sell Painkillers to Youth at Crematorium in Coimbatore, Arrested With 500 Tablets; Four Accused at Large.

Sirohi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta confirmed that the cash was recovered from the cars coming from Ahmedabad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Abu Parvat) Yogesh Sharma said the police found bundles of notes wrapped in paper under the seats of the two cars at Maval post.

Also Read | No Citizen Should Be Prosecuted Under Section 66A of the IT Act, Says Supreme Court.

He said Rs 3 crore cash has been counted so far, but the amount is likely to increase.

"In preliminary interrogation, the four detained accused have revealed that it is 'hawala' money," Sharma said.

He said officers of the Jodhpur Income Tax department have been informed.

He said those detained have been identified as Sahil Prajapati, Praveen Rebari, Chhaganlal Prajapati and Dalaram, all residents of Ahmedabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)