Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested Sunday after being found in possession of various quantities of contrabands in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Rahul Singh Jamwal, Amit Isher and Arun Mehra were arrested after 15 grams of heroin were recovered from them during checking in the Bahu Fort area of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'PM Narendra Modi Must Impress Upon President Vladimir Putin That This Is a Dangerous Path', Says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He said another suspected peddler, Matloob Ahmad, was arrested with 160 grams of Charas during checking at Phagsoo Morh in Thathri area of Doda district.

All the four peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Delhi: Rape Graph on the Rise in National Capital, Most Victims Target of Men Known to Them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)