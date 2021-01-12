Thanjavur (TN), Jan 12 (PTI) In a freak mishap, four passengers of a bus were electrocuted to death and three injured when they came into contact with a live wire after the vehicle brushed against a road-side electric pole in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the bus, coming here from Kallanai, was overtaking a lorry and hit the pole with the wires on its top touching the passengers in window seats, near Varagur village, they said.

Four people, including a woman, died on the spot, they said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.PTI CORR SS

