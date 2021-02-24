New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man, along with his three associates, was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-neighbour after he passed lewd comments against his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Naseem Ahmad, Naveid Khan (24), Imran (22), all residents of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, and Amit Mehra (38), a resident of Burari, they said.

On February 15 around 7.45 am, one Raj Kumar, a resident of Burari, was coming back home after dropping his daughter at a school. When he reached near Radha Krishan Mandir in Chandar Vihar, Burari, two persons on a motorcycle approached him and the pillion rider attacked him on his head and the hand with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital and a case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused, police said.

“During investigation, police traced the house from where the accused left before committing the crime and returned after the crime. Thereafter, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Ahmad confessed that he was the main conspirator. Earlier, he used to reside at the second floor of a building in Burari. Kumar lived in the fourth floor of the same building, the DCP said.

Around six months ago, Kumar had used derogatory words against the wife of Ahmad over water leakage issue. Ahmad hatched a conspiracy and contacted Imran and Naveid to take revenge, police said.

He also arranged a motorcycle and did recce of the area with the help of Mehra. Naveid was riding the bike while Imran attacked the victim with a surgical blade, they said.

It was further disclosed that Ahmad and Mehra run a cheating racket. Mehra had worked in many financial institutions. They used to take a rented accommodation for a few days and opened bank account with fake IDs in the name of Mehra, police said.

After getting a cheque book through post, they used to change the accommodation, the officer said.

These documents were used in getting vehicles financed which were later sold on online platforms or other modes at throw away rates. They got financed more than 25 four and two-wheelers till now, police said.

They were also carrying stamps of some financial companies which they were using for issuing fake non objectionable certificates (NOCs), the police said.

One motorcycle, one scooter, two mobile phones, surgical blades, passbooks, voter ID cards and other items were seized from their possession, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)