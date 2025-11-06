Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): At least four people have been injured after being hit by a moving local train near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station on the Harbour-Central line, officials said on Thursday.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway informed that the individuals were hit by a local train while walking along the tracks.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: State Sees Record 64.46% Voter Turnout in Polls.

CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela says, "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to treat them. We once again request that all passengers and residents avoid crossing or walking on the tracks under any circumstances."

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: State Sees 60.41% Voting in 1st Phase Polls Till 8 PM, Higher Than Voter Turnout in Previous 3 Polls.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)