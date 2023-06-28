Gurugram, Jun 28 (PTI) Four people were injured after the SUV they were travelling in was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said Wednesday.

According to Shubham Sehrawat, who was driving the car, his car flipped four times in air before ramming into a tree on the divider.

Sehrawat was on his way to Vrindavan from Gurugram with his three female friends when the incident happened. One of the three others, Kashika Grover, was rushed to a hospital in a critical state, Sehrawat said.

The matter has been lodged at the Sohna Sadar Police Station.

"The accident took place on the Expressway at 6 am Tuesday in which four people were injured and both cars were damaged. We have impounded the car and are trying to arrest the car driver," said Head Constable Nishant Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

