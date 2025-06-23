Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Four people were injured when a man opened fire during a dispute at a village in Pratapgarh district on Monday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Jariaari village under Udaipur police station, they said, adding that a case has been registered against 16 people.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai, Rizwan (25), a resident of Jariaari village, was returning home on his tractor in the evening after ploughing the field, when Veerbhan Singh blocked the way by parking his tractor there over a road dispute.

When an altercation broke out between the two, more people reached the spot and joined the two sides.

Meanwhile, Shiv Pratap Singh, who joined Veerbhan Singh, started firing from his licensed gun, injuring Rizwan, Mir Alam (24), Mufeez (16) and Anees (16).

ASP Rai said the police, who reached the spot, took the injured to a community health centre in Sangipur, where doctors referred them to the medical college after administering the first-aid.

Based on a complaint filed by Fateh Mohammad on behalf of the injured, police have registered a case against 10 people including Veerbhan Singh, Shiv Pratap Singh and Keshav Singh, and six unidentified others.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, the ASP said.

