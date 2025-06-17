Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) Four inter-state drug peddlers including a juvenile were arrested along with narcotic substances in three districts of the Jammu region on Tuesday, police said.

The raids took place in Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

Amarish Kumar, a resident of Piparpanti Koila Khagaria in Bihar, was nabbed after 1.6 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession in the Ramgarh area of Samba this morning, a police spokesman said.

He said Kumar was residing in the Bari Brahmana area and was intercepted by a police party when he was seen moving suspiciously near the Swankha village.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

Harpreet Singh along with a juvenile, both residents of the Taran Taran area of Punjab, were arrested after 51.06 gm of heroin was recovered from them during checking at the Phalote area of Nagri in Kathua district, the spokesman said.

He said the duo were on their way to the Phalote area of Kathua from Punjab when they were stopped by police for checking near the expressway.

Another drug peddler Aqib Ganie, a resident of Srinagar, was nabbed along with 10.51 gm of heroin during vehicle checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, the spokesman said.

He said all four arrested drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)