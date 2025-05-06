Rajkot, May 6 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them rammed into a tree and overturned in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said.

The driver of the SUV lost control at the wheel near Supedi village on a national highway, following which it crashed into tree and turned turtle, a police official said.

The SUV was travelling to Upleta in Rajkot district.

"While four of the six occupants died on the spot, two others were shifted to a hospital in Junagadh in serious condition in the morning hours," the official said.

The deceased persons were identified as Kishore Hirani (64), Vallabh Rundhani (57), Aftab Pathan (19) and Mohammad Sumra.

