Thanjavur (TN), Jan 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed and seven seriously injured when their van hit a wall at Sethubavachathram in this district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the van with 11 people from Tuticorin to Velankanni dashed against the wall near Manora on East Coast Road in Sethubavachathram, late last night.

The injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

The bodies of four persons were sent to Government Hospital in Pattukottai for postmortem, police said.

