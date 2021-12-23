Mathura (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A farmer was looted of Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint by four masked men on the Yamuna Expressway in Mant area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at an underpass on the highway near Mirtana village under Mant police station area on Wednesday, they said.

"The farmer was going to Mathura to deliver the share of money to a land owner at the time," police stated.

According to SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the farmer was identified as Prahlad, who is a resident of Lakshmanpura village.

Three teams have been formed to nab the culprits, officials said.

