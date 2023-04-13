Hamirpur(HP), Apr 13 (PTI) Four people were arrested here on Thursday in connection with the death of a woman, including her husband, police said.

Bhoranj Police arrested the husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and a relative in the death of Rachna Devi of Dera Parol village in Hamirpur district, they said.

In his complaint to the police, Kamlesh, the father of the woman, alleged that he had received a phone call from her daughter who said she wanted to come back, but five minutes later he received another call informing him his daughter had died.

When he went to her in-laws' house, he saw his daughter's body placed on a bed in a room on the ground floor, police said.

Hamirpur SP Akriti Sharma said the four people have been booked for murder under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

Police were trying to ascertain the cause of the death, she said.

Rachna Devi had married Naresh Kumar in 2016, she said.

