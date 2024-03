Sonbhadra, March 4: In a tragic incident, a high-speed truck laden with gravel overturned, colliding with an Alto car, resulting in the death of four members of a single family on Monday in UP's Sonbhadra, said Police. The victims were identified as residents of Singrauli-Khutar in Madhya Pradesh. The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of four family members, as a truck collided with the car and overturned. Uttar Pradesh: One Dies, Three Missing as Car Plunges Into Canal in Bulandshahr, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

"Four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Singhrauli namely, Raman Prasad Sharma, Reeta Devi, Sukvarya Devi and Deepak Sharma were on their way to Varanasi in their alto car died when a truck overturned," informed Additional SP Kalu Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)