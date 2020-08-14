Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday rescued four people who were stuck in the Munneru stream after the water level rose due to the heavy rain in the Krishna district here.

According to the villagers, these people took their animals to graze on an island in the river at Sanagapadu village, Penuganchiprolu Mandal.

However, as many as 12 buffalos have been washed away while Shaik Mohammad (40), Pajar (25), Shaik Janabia (57) and Shaik Nannesa (45) who were trapped in the river have been rescued.

Due to heavy rains at upper areas -- Munneru, Kattaleru and Wyra streams in Kanchikacherla mandal are overflowing.

The irrigation department officials estimated that almost 13,000 cusecs of water are flowing downstream. (ANI)

