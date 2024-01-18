Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 18 (PTI) Four people were crushed to death by an express train outside Gamariah station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday evening, a police officer said.

The victims were all residents of a slum near the place of occurrence, he said.

They were all crossing the railway tracks when the Puri-bound Utkal Express ploughed through them at 6.55pm, area railway manager, Tatanagar, Abhishek Singhal told PTI.

Local police and RPF team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Services of Vande Bharat Express, Duronto and a few other trains have been affected, Singhal said.

