Delivery person Rahul Sharma alleged he was assaulted by six Shiv Sena workers (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested four Shiv Sena workers including a branch chief for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy in the Poisar area of Kandivali in Mumbai.

According to police, a case in the matter has been registered against six accused, of which two are still absconding.

"Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai has registered the complainant Rahul Sharma, resident of Jai Hind Chawl, Poisar Kandivali East. The complainant said he works as a delivery person for an e-commerce site. On Tuesday afternoon when he had gone to Poisar to deliver a parcel, it started raining heavily, so he took shelter under the shade outside Poisar Shivaji Maidan branch office of Shiv Sena," police said.

The Police said while the complainant was standing outside the party office, Shiv Sena worker Chandrakant Nineve, while passing from the area, stepped on the delivery parcels.

"When the complainant asked Nineve to take care of the parcel, the Shiv Sena leader started abusing him. The quarrel between the two escalated and Nineve with five other Shiv Sena workers assaulted Sharma," police informed.

Police added that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the six Shiv Sena workers.

"Four accused are arrested while two are still absconding. Further investigation in the case is underway," it added. (ANI)

