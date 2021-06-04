Fatehpur (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Four teenage boys died when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Bindki-Banda road on Friday night, police said.

They were identified as Ajay (16), Akhilesh (17), Sandeep (16) and Neeraj (19), Inspector (SHO) in-charge of Bindki Kotwali Ravindra Srivastava said.

The victims were going to Ghazipur town to attend a wedding, the official said.

A case was registered against an unknown vehicle and its driver, and the bodies have been kept at a hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

