Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

A joint operation was launched by the Army and police in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight, they said.

Around 5 am on Tuesday, the gunfight resumed in which four terrorists were killed, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

