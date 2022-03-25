Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): The fourth edition of India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS) has started on Friday in Kochi, said the organisers of the Cruz expo. It will continue till March 27.

IBMS has emerged as the country's premier boat and marine industry-related expo. Nearly 45 exhibitors are displaying their products and services at the expo.

PSUs and other agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Port Trust and Inland Waterways Authority of India, are participating in the expo.

The Director and the organizer of the Cruz Expo, Joseph Kuriacose, said, "We have around 45 exhibitors from all over India and two international exhibitors. The key highlight of this expo is that we have a development program that has been organised along with the show in which PSUs and agencies like Cochin Port Trust, Indian Cost Guard, Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard will be highlighting the requirements for MSME from that particular establishments. So, it will be a good networking platform for MSMEs in the marine and boating sector to look at business opportunities with these multiple PSUs."

The event is supported and endorsed by K-BIP, KMRL, KMB, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Port Trust, IWAI, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and IMU. K-BIP is also putting up a 20 stalls' Industry Pavilion for Kerala-based SMEs from this sector.

Joseph said, "This show is basically a platform for MSMEs so they can showcase their products as we have a vibrant boat manufacturing industry in Kerala. This is the only boating event where the leisure boats, speed boats as well as marine technology can be exhibited for the dignitaries. 20 MSMEs are taking place from Kerala and the start-up mission through the maker village is also participating in the expo."

The event organised by Kochi-based Cruz Expo which has been conducting the boat shows in Kochi is a step forward in India's self-reliant initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and represents the collective efforts of CSL, KMRL and IRS.

Joseph further added, "We have already got registration from Sri Lanka and the Maldives for looking into indigenous boat manufacturing from India. So, it is a good opportunity. We are also promoting our Kerala manufacturing industry in an upcoming boat marine show in Bangladesh as Bangladesh marine sector is growing very well."

"Top officials from Navy and Coast Guard and the Port Trust had come for the inaugural function. So, we hope fruitful interactions will happen and business deals will be taken at the platform," Joseph said. (ANI)

