Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): A new extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against former Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and five others including suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the FIR copy, the complaint has been registered against Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati, under sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday in the Goregaon Police station.

Also Read | India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 57.61 Crore; Over 36 Lakh Doses Administered in Pats 24 Hours.

A businessman Bimal Agrawal has filed this complaint against former CP.

This is the fourth extortion case against Singh and the second filed in Mumbai.

Also Read | Meet Brxce Wvyne, Taking Over the World of Music and Business as a True-Blue Professional.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)