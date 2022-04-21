New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday conveyed to the Election Commission that it is "impossible" to conduct free and fair polls in Tripura in the present situation there and urged the poll watchdog to send a delegation there to get a ground report.

Assembly polls in Tripura are due next year and the Congress has been alleging that the ruling dispensation is working like a "gang".

After meeting with Election Commission officials, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar said, "We have told the election commissioner that in the present situation to conduct a free and fair polls in Tripura is near impossible."

In local body polls, over 1,000 posts went uncontested because of the BJP and its "goondas", he alleged.

"The chief minister and the BJP karyakartas (workers) are working like a gang in tripura, like the D-gang. We have requested the chief election commissioner to send a delegation to gather the facts from the ground and take the strictest action to conduct free and fair polls," he said.

"We have given some suggestions like central police forces, certain duties at the booth level. We are hopeful that the chief election commissioner will take action on the request we have made," Kumar said.

