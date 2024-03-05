Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Women and girls in Rajasthan will be able to travel free in state roadways buses on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, an official said Tuesday.

Orders have been issued in this regard, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Executive Director (Traffic) of Jyoti Chauhan said in a statement.

Women and girls will be able to travel free across the state in all ordinary and express buses (except air-conditioned and Volvo buses) of state roadways on March 8, she said.

