New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Election Commission submitted the Due Constitution Notification for the Delhi Assembly polls to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking the conclusion of what it termed a "free, fair, and transparent democratic exercise".

The BJP registered a landslide victory with 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly while AAP -- which had won 62 assembly constituencies in 2020 and 67 in 2015 -- saw its tally plunge to 22. The Congress drew a blank for the third consecutive time.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECI said the notification containing the list of newly elected candidates was handed over to the LG by Principal Secretary Ajoy Kumar and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz.

"With this, the electoral process for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 has been successfully completed," the poll panel said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, with counting held on February 8.

