Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday observed Doctors' Day across the state, with many medical medical establishments felicitating medicos and organising free health check-ups for them.

The state government had also declared a half-day holiday in all its offices.

Also Read | Delhi: Nearly 700 kg of Plastic Items Seized in National Capital To Curb Single-Use Plastic.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said: "Happy Doctors Day. Let me salute all doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, paramedical staff, health workers, ASHA workers, covid warriors, GDA staff, all who keep us healthy. Let all the soldiers against pandemic and diseases unite."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Unable to Bear Grief of 18-Month-Old Daughter’s Death, Couple Commits Suicide in Sangli.

The British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, marked the occasion by unveiling a commemorative plaque at its city office here.

Several government and private hospitals in the metropolis and elsewhere in the state felicitated doctors and organised free health check-up camps during the day.

Meanwhile, healthcare service provider Theism Group along with Metro Railway Kolkata on Friday launched a ‘health station' at the Belgachia Station, where medical kiosks were set up for daily commuters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)