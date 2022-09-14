New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed to him President Emmanuel Macron's message of "friendship and cooperation", besides discussing bilateral issues.

On the first day of her three-day visit to India, Colonna on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on ways to further expand strategic ties.

"Besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the Minister conveyed President Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to the Prime Minister," according to an official statement.

"PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President in India at an early opportunity," it said.

