Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): A nine-member delegation comprising French, German and European Union Ambassadors on Saturday visited the water metro construction sites of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the operation command and control centre at Muttom and the Water Metro's boats being built at the Cochin Shipyard.

German Ambassador Walter J. Lindner expressed his happiness on the progress made by KMRL in the Water Metro project. "Even amidst the COVID and monsoon KMRL has managed quite a lot of progress. I can't wait to come back in two months for the inauguration. KMRL is an excellent partner. We are glad that we are witnessing results."

Also Read | Rajasthan Civic Body Elections Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for Rajasthan Municipal Polls Begins.

The visit also celebrated the five-years of Paris Climate Change Agreement. Adopted by consensus on 12th December 2015, the Paris Climate Change Agreement, was a historic event in the history of the United Nations.

The team also experienced the Non-motorised-Transport initiatives, the E-autos, bicycles and the E-bus, all introduced by KMRL to the city.Emmanuel Lenain Ambassador of France, Walter J. Lindner, Ambassador to India, Federal Republic of Germany, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, Simon Horrenberger, Counsellor for Politics France, Hugo Serraz, Press and Media Relations Officer France, Bruno Bosle, Country Director, AFD, Hans Christian Winkle, Head of Public Diplomacy, German Embassy, Karl Philipp Ehlerding, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General Bengaluru and Dr Christoph Kessler Country Director, KfW Development Bank visited KMRL.

Also Read | OCS Exam 2020: Odisha Civil Service Aspirants to Get One Compensatory Attempt in Light of COVID-19.

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain lauded the Kochi Metro Rail project and termed it as a state of the art metro. "We are very proud that the project co-funded by AFD is very well interconnected, gender balance is maintained. We are very proud of developments," he said.

Ambassador of the European Union H E Mr Ugo Astuto said, "In Kochi, we see an excellent example of Team Europe in action and of the EU-India partnership for the promotion of sustainable investments in Urban mobility. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership."

"The visit of three ambassadors will strengthen the state government's as well as KMRL's relationships with these countries and the European Union. KMRL successfully completed the first phase of Kochi metro with partial funding from AFD. We are on the verge of commissioning the Water Metro Project which is being co-funded by KFW," said Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS.

The delegation visited Cochin Shipyard and caught a glimpse of the ongoing construction of Water Metro's Boat. The team then boarded the Pawan doot e-bus and reached Vyttila Metro Station where KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS welcomed them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)