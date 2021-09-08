Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Alarmed by a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued fresh directions by repeating its previous orders that prohibited mass gatherings, including public rallies, fairs, cultural and religious events in the state.

Home Secretary Abhay Kumar issued directions to all district collectors and superintendents of police citing a previous order issued on July 10 to follow appropriate COVID-19 protocol.

In the order, Kumar said that COVID protocol, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands would help in preventing a third wave of the pandemic.

The spread of infections is not completely over yet and the administration should ensure that any kind of crowded programmes such as demonstrations, processions, rallies, etc. are not organised, he said.

All district magistrates and police commissioners have been directed to ensure strict compliance of "no-mask, no-movement".

If the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not followed by any establishment, market or public, then appropriate action should be taken against them by the administration.

