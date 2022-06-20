New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for defence forces, saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional".

The plea filed by advocate ML Sharma sought quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath scheme.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Who Claimed To Be Second Wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Booked for Hurling Casteist Abuse.

"Quash the notification/ press note dated June 14, 2022, issued by the Defense Ministry being illegal, unconstitutional and void ab-initio and ultra vires to the constitution of India in the interest of justice," the PIL stated.

On Saturday, a lawyer filed PIL for a direction to set an SIT to conduct an inquiry into the violent protest that erupted against the Agnipath scheme and to investigate the damage caused to the public property including Railways.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Buys Car With 60,000 Rs 10 Coins in Dharmapuri.

The petition had also sought directions to set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the Agnipath scheme and its impact on national security and the Army of the nation.

The petition moved by advocate Vishal Tiwari said that it would like to bring the Court's attention to the devastating condition of the country resulting from the Agnipath scheme launched by the Centre through its Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)