Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): World-famous tourist and skiing destination, Gulmarg, received a fresh spell of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

The snow-laden mountains, trees, and naked branches adorned with snow attracted spectators from different parts of the country.

Tourists from every nook and cranny arrived in Baramulla to experience the beautiful soft-falling flakes against the dark mossy trunks of trees.

They could be seen clicking pictures with their friends and families, making their trip unforgettable.

Notably, Gulmarg is one of the most incredible tourist destinations, famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season.

A large number of tourists flock from different parts of the country each year to experience the snow.

Earlier, heavy snowfall continued in Poonch on Thursday.

Traffic movement on Mughal Road was also suspended due to heavy snowfall.

The Kashmir Valley and regions of Ladakh have witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches, while the plains faced an onslaught of heavy rains.

The temperature across the valley has dropped significantly due to the weather change.

Kashmir has many summer retreats suffixed with the word marg, such as Sonamarg, Tangmarg, Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, Youmarg, and Nagmarg.

Gulmarg is one of the Margs that has historical importance for Kashmiris and has attracted millions of tourists throughout its existence, with the scenic beauty of the Himalayan Mountains in the backdrop.

A typical winter wonderland, Gulmarg is a delightful little hamlet for all kinds of adventure sports as well.

December to February are the best times to visit Gulmarg for snowfall. (ANI)

