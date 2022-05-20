Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi witnessed its first Friday prayers at the premises since 'Shivling' was claimed to have been found during a court-ordered survey.

In its appeal to allow Muslims to offer prayers, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee, in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy, had appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today.

Also Read | SpaceX Sex Scandal: Elon Musk Refutes Claims of Paying Female Worker To Hush Up Sexual Misconduct Charge; Says 'Story Meant To Interfere With Twitter Acquisition'.

One of the devotees who arrived there confirmed that the prayers concluded peacefully.

People gathered for namaz at the Gyanvapi Mosque premises at 1.30 pm and performed it without 'wazu'.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister in Hyderabad; Arrested.

The Fridays prayers were observed after the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi, on Tuesday, to ensure the protection of the area (where claimed 'Shivling' was found) inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances" at the premises.

The top court is scheduled to hear the proceedings related to Gyanvapi at 3 PM today as the advocate appearing for the Hindu side informed the apex court that the senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain was unwell and thus had requested the court to hear it today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)