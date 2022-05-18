Talking about the Gyanvapi Masjid Survey, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court order states that Muslims are allowed religious observance which means we can perform wazu there. "It's a fountain. If it happens like this then all the fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down," Owaisi said. He also said that the BJP wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued.

