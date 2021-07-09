Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested one person, identified to be a friend of the woman, for allegedly raping her inside her house and looting Rs 15 lakh in cash, an officer said.

The victim on Thursday recorded her statements following which policemen located the friend, an electrician by profession, and arrested him from his rented accommodation in the same locality.

"The two were in a relationship for the last two years. The woman's family was against their relationship and used to go out for work locking her from outside," the police officer said.

On Tuesday, the friend, who is a resident of Bihar, came to the victim's house, used his instruments to break open the locked door and entered inside, he said.

The police recovered around Rs 10 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery from the house of the accused.

"The probe is still on and we are trying to find whether anybody else is involved in the matter or not," he said.

